Tomato soup in Bar Harbor

Bar Harbor restaurants
Toast

Bar Harbor restaurants that serve tomato soup

McKays Public House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

McKays Public House

231 Main Street, Bar Harbor

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato Soup$9.00
More about McKays Public House
Side Street Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL

Side Street Cafe

49 Rodick St, Bar Harbor

Avg 4.4 (6608 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Tomato Vegetable Soup$6.00
More about Side Street Cafe

