Turkey bacon in Bar Harbor

Bar Harbor restaurants
Toast

Bar Harbor restaurants that serve turkey bacon

Jeannie's Great Maine Breakfast image

 

Jeannie's Great Maine Breakfast

15 Cottage Street, Bar Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Bacon$4.99
More about Jeannie's Great Maine Breakfast
TURKEY BACON CHEDDAR WRAP image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

THRIVE JUICE BAR & KITCHEN

51 Rodick St, Bar Harbor

Avg 4.8 (548 reviews)
Takeout
TURKEY BACON CHEDDAR WRAP$12.50
turkey breast (roasted in house), Maine Family Farms bacon, Vermont cheddar, fresh tomato, organic greens, roasted tomato aioli.
*allergy warnings: wheat/gluten/soy/dairy. our tortilla wraps contain soy
*roasted tomato aioli ingredient info: organic fire roasted tomatoes, organic tomato paste, organic apple cider vinegar, chili paste, soy-free vegenaise, rice wine vinegar, salt
More about THRIVE JUICE BAR & KITCHEN

