Turkey bacon in Bar Harbor
Bar Harbor restaurants that serve turkey bacon
More about Jeannie's Great Maine Breakfast
Jeannie's Great Maine Breakfast
15 Cottage Street, Bar Harbor
|Turkey Bacon
|$4.99
More about THRIVE JUICE BAR & KITCHEN
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
THRIVE JUICE BAR & KITCHEN
51 Rodick St, Bar Harbor
|TURKEY BACON CHEDDAR WRAP
|$12.50
turkey breast (roasted in house), Maine Family Farms bacon, Vermont cheddar, fresh tomato, organic greens, roasted tomato aioli.
*allergy warnings: wheat/gluten/soy/dairy. our tortilla wraps contain soy
*roasted tomato aioli ingredient info: organic fire roasted tomatoes, organic tomato paste, organic apple cider vinegar, chili paste, soy-free vegenaise, rice wine vinegar, salt