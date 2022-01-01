Turkey clubs in Bar Harbor

Mount Dessert Bakery image

CAKES

Mount Dessert Bakery

122 Cottage Street, Bar Harbor

Avg 4.7 (311 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey & Swiss BLT Sandwich$11.00
Sliced turkey, Swiss cheese, bacon, mixed greens and tomato with mayo on our homemade focaccia! Served with chips.
Mother Stuffin' Turkey Sandwich$12.00
Our take on a leftover Thanksgiving turkey sandwich! Homemade cranberry apple stuffing, cranberry sauce, sliced turkey, cheddar cheese and mayo served on our homemade focaccia! Served with chips.
Lunch image

 

Lunch

8 Mount Desert street, Bar Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Sandwich$10.00
Roasted turkey, cheddar, marintated tomatoes, onion and mixed greens
