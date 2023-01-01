Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie tacos in Bar Harbor

Go
Bar Harbor restaurants
Toast

Bar Harbor restaurants that serve veggie tacos

Item pic

 

Salsa Verde Grill

270 Main Street, Bar Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Single Veggie Street Taco$4.50
Veggie Street Tacos$15.00
Four street size homemade corn tortillas stuffed with grilled portabella mushrooms, green and red bell peppers and topped with onions, cilantro, and your choice of homemade salsa.
Veggie Hard Shell Tacos$16.00
Two corn tortillas deep fried and stuffed with sauteed portabella mushroom, green and red bell peppers and topped with onions, cotija cheese, Mexican crema, shredded lettuce, and your choice of homemade salsa.
More about Salsa Verde Grill
Consumer pic

 

Bar Harbor Lobster Pound

414 Bar Harbor Road, Bar Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
VEGGIE tacos$16.00
More about Bar Harbor Lobster Pound

Browse other tasty dishes in Bar Harbor

Chicken Salad

Pies

Sticky Buns

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Garden Salad

Jerk Chicken

Chicken Curry

Shrimp Tacos

Map

More near Bar Harbor to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (91 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (91 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (383 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1082 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (657 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (287 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston