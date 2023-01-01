Veggie tacos in Bar Harbor
Salsa Verde Grill
270 Main Street, Bar Harbor
|Single Veggie Street Taco
|$4.50
|Veggie Street Tacos
|$15.00
Four street size homemade corn tortillas stuffed with grilled portabella mushrooms, green and red bell peppers and topped with onions, cilantro, and your choice of homemade salsa.
|Veggie Hard Shell Tacos
|$16.00
Two corn tortillas deep fried and stuffed with sauteed portabella mushroom, green and red bell peppers and topped with onions, cotija cheese, Mexican crema, shredded lettuce, and your choice of homemade salsa.