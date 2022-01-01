American
Bar Maze
Open today 5:00 PM - 10:30 PM
32 Reviews
$$$$
604 Ala Moana Blvd-Unit 1B
Honolulu, HI 96813
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Location
604 Ala Moana Blvd-Unit 1B, Honolulu HI 96813
Nearby restaurants
Sushi King Kaka'ako.
Inside JABSOM UH
Aloha Beer
Order for pick up using this Toast ordering link (no fee to use). If you prefer delivery, most of our to-go items can be ordered through Grubhub for a small additional fee. Grubhub cannot deliver beer.
808 Juice Bar & Grill
808 Meal Prep is expanding! Come in to enjoy fresh cold-pressed juice and smoothies. Also check out our new dine-in food menu!
Pattaya Thai
Come in and enjoy!