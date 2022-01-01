Go
Bar La Grassa

Bar La Grassa is a casual, neighborhood-style restaurant featuring a combination of fresh pasta and dry pasta. The menu also includes a wide selection of antipasti, bruschetta and secondi meant for sharing, along with a full bar. Takeout hours are Tuesday-Thursday 5-8, Friday-Saturday 5-9

800 Washington Avenue North • $$$

Side of Focaccia$5.00
With butter
Charred Red Onion w/Goat Cheese$13.00
Grilled bread topped with a mixture of charred red onion, toasted pine nuts, and sherry gastrique, finished with crumbled goat cheese.
Gnocchi w/Cauliflower & Orange$26.00
Potato gnocchi sautéed with thinly sliced cauliflower in an orange cream sauce.
Spaghetti Carbonara$21.00
Traditional spaghetti carbonara, with house-made pancetta, grana padano cheese, and egg yolk.
Crispy Insalata$12.00
Assorted greens tossed with ricotta salata, toasted pine nuts, house-made parmesan crackers, and a Saporoso Balsamic vinaigrette.
Red Wine Spaghetti w/Pine Nuts$17.00
Spaghetti cooked in red wine, tossed with butter, garlic, and Grana Padano. Finished with toasted pine nuts and parsley. *Not available gluten free
Meatball$11.00
A 10 ounce meatball made with beef chuck, brisket, and short rib. Served with a San Marzano marinara sauce. 1 per order.
*Not gluten free
Mafalda w/Bolognese$22.00
Slow-cooked pork bolognese with a touch of cream is tossed with mafalda pasta and finished with ricotta salata.
Gjetost Cheesecake$13.00
Cheesecake made with gjetost, a Scandinavian cheese made from caramelized goat milk. Baked in a gluten free chocolate almond crust. Served with orange marmalade, whipped creme fraiche, and a gluten free cocoa cookie.
Mushroom & Taleggio Agnolotti$23.00
Fresh pasta filled with a mushroom mousse and taleggio cheese. Served with sautéed oyster mushrooms and shallots. 10 agnolotti per order.
*Not available gluten free
Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Takeout

800 Washington Avenue North

Minneapolis MN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:45 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:45 pm - 10:00 pm
