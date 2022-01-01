Bar La Grassa
Bar La Grassa is a casual, neighborhood-style restaurant featuring a combination of fresh pasta and dry pasta. The menu also includes a wide selection of antipasti, bruschetta and secondi meant for sharing, along with a full bar. Takeout hours are Tuesday-Thursday 5-8, Friday-Saturday 5-9
800 Washington Avenue North • $$$
800 Washington Avenue North
Minneapolis MN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:45 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:45 pm - 10:00 pm
