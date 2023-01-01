Go
Banner picView gallery

Bar Louie - Chesterfield

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

105 Chesterfield Valley Drive

Chesterfield, MO 63005

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

105 Chesterfield Valley Drive, Chesterfield MO 63005

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kaldi's Coffee - Chesterfield
orange starNo Reviews
17211 Chesterfield Airport Road CHESTERFIELD, MO 63005
View restaurantnext
Aaha! Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
291 Chesterfield Mall Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery
orange star4.3 • 1,941
550 Chesterfield Center Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
Bishop's Post
orange star4.5 • 2,391
16125 W Chesterfield Parkway Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
Red chili - 963 Chesterfield Center
orange starNo Reviews
963 Chesterfield Center CHESTERFIELD, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
Crushed Red - Chesterfield
orange starNo Reviews
1684 Clarkson Rd. Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chesterfield

Bishop's Post
orange star4.5 • 2,391
16125 W Chesterfield Parkway Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - St. Louis-Town & Country MO
orange star4.5 • 2,088
294 Lamp and Lantern Village Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery
orange star4.3 • 1,941
550 Chesterfield Center Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
Global Quesadilla Company - Town & Country
orange star4.6 • 1,705
189 Lamp and Lantern Village Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria- Town & Country
orange star4.4 • 1,233
14171 Clayton Road Town and Country, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
Viviano's Festa Italiano - Chesterfield
orange star4.7 • 1,000
150 Four Seasons Shopping Center Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Chesterfield

Ballwin

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Saint Peters

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Saint Charles

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Eureka

No reviews yet

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Florissant

No reviews yet

Wentzville

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Saint Louis

Avg 4.5 (341 restaurants)

Alton

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Bar Louie - Chesterfield

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston