Bar Louie - Downey
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
8860 Apollo Way, Downey CA 90242
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Downey
WaBa Grill - WG0031 - Downey (Firestone)
4.6 • 1,357
8258 Firestone Blvd Downey, CA 90241
View restaurant