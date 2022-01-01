Go
Bar Lyon

Bar Lyon captures the essence of the bouchon, a traditional Lyonnaise bistro that serves local French
cuisine.

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

1750 Washigton Street • $$

Avg 5 (2142 reviews)

Popular Items

Tagliatelle$26.95
Housemade Pasta, Braised Rabbit, Exotic Mushrooms, Carrot, Parmesan, Fines Herbs.
(Vegetarian and Gluten Free Upon Request)
Quenelle De Brochet$16.95
Pike Dumpling, Crayfish Tails, and Lobster Velouté
Local Scallops$36.95
Pan Seared, Celery Root, Salsify, Black Truffle-Shallot Jam
Creme Caramel$9.00
Traditional French Custard Baked with Caramel
Duck Frites$31.95
Moulard Leg Confit, Chicory, Golden Raisin Vinaigrette, Jus
Gougères$8.95
Bacon and Comtè Cheese Puffs
French Onion Soup$15.95
Sweet Vidalia Onion, Comté, Crouton, Sherry
"Le Burger"$22.95
Dry Aged Beef, Tarragon Aioli, Mushroom Duxelles, Pork Belly, and American Cheese.
Farm Egg Available Upon Request.
Choice of Frites or Small Salad.
Boeuf Bourguignon$36.95
P.E.I Mussels$25.95
Steamed in the Shell, Sauvignon Blanc, Garlic, Shallot, Calabrian Chili, Cream, and Country Bread
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1750 Washigton Street

Boston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
