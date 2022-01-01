Bar One
Come in and enjoy!
1532 India St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1532 India St
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Level 19
FRESCO. FORTE. FRAGRANTE.
Queenstown Public House
Queenstown Public House is a New Zealand inspired restaurant located in San Diego's Little Italy neighborhood.
False Idol
Hidden in plain sight, a step through an unassuming secret entrance within Craft & Commerce transports guests to False Idol’s faux tropical paradise complete with traditional Polynesian elements of fire & ice (including an indoor waterfall and flaming volcano). We enlisted a team of legendary tiki artists to fashion a fully immersive environment that pays tribute to the imagined “false idols” of mid-century American worship.
Hidden Craft
Come in and enjoy!