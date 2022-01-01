Go
Bar Peached is the newest concept from the team that brought you The Peached Tortilla. With a bar focused approach, Bar Peached blends modern asian comfort food with a unique approach to cocktails.

Chimichurri Fried Fish$15.00
panko encrusted whitefish, herb salad, peanuts, cilantro chimichurri, sriracha mayo, lime
Mapo Bolognese$16.00
five spice pork, whipped tofu, sichuan peppercorn, wheat chow fun V available upon request
Taco Trio$14.00
BBQ Brisket Taco: southern dry rubbed brisket, creamy apple slaw, roasted peach bbq sauce (GF on Corn) Spiced Cauliflower: arugula, kewpie mayo, toasted coconut, peanuts, watermelon radish, lime wedge (GF on Corn) Banh MI: vietnamese braised pork belly, pickled daikon carrots, sriracha mayo, cilantro
Pesto Udon$15.00
ume plum and thai basil pesto, marinated chicken, peanuts, dragon salt VG available upon request
Charred Brussels$9.00
sichuan peppercorn peach glaze, fried shallots, sesame seeds (VG, GF)
Malaysian Fried Rice$16.00
marinated chicken, shrimp, eggs, malay spice paste (Contains Peanuts) V available upon request
Thai Chili BBQ Steak$21.00
akaushi tri tip, thai chili bbq sauce, herb salad, jasmine rice, 14-minute egg ** (Contains Peanuts and Shellfish)
Taiwanese Duck Roll$13.00
confit duck, shaved cucumber, green onion, hoisin, scallion pancake, soy chili dipping sauce (contains peanuts)
BP Social Burger$15.00
2 3oz all beef patties, peached sauce, american cheese, miso caramelized onions, japanese pickles, lettuce, easy tiger brioche bun served with a side of nori fries **(Contains Shellfish)
Chicken & Rice$5.00
sweet soy, green onions, dragon salt
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Formal
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1315 W. 6th St.

Austin TX

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
