Bar Poulet

Temporarily closed.

FRIED CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

2005 Walnut Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (629 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken and the Egg$14.00
crispy tenders, fried egg, beer-naise
Poulet Frit Whole$46.00
Vadouvan-spiced whole fried chicken, buttermilk dipped
Crème Brûlée$8.00
orange and cardamom
Deviled Eggs$7.00
black truffle, chives
The Sandwich$18.00
Vadouvan-spiced crispy chicken, French onion dip, pickles Provençal, frites
Frites
Brussels Sprouts
Mashed Potatoes with Truffle Gravy
Cauliflower Gratin
Poulet Frit 1/2$23.00
Vadouvan-spiced half fried chicken, buttermilk dipped
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Groups
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2005 Walnut Street

Philadelphia PA

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
