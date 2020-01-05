Go
Bar Restaurant

Bar Restaurant menu available 7 days!

4326 W Sunset Blvd • $$$

Avg 4.3 (144 reviews)

Popular Items

Confit Half Chicken for Two (2)$35.00
Confit Half Chicken for Two, Sumac Flatbread, Tandori Yogurt Sauce, Cucumber and Green Bean Feta Salad.
Lettuce, Little Gems$3.00
Lime, ea$0.75
Lemon, ea$1.00
Garlic head, ea$1.50
Beef Bourguignon Poutine$17.00
05.01.20.
Beef Bourguignon Poutine
Arugula Salad with Champagne vinaigrette
Avocado, ea$4.00
Shallots, ea$1.00
Half Housemade Baguette$3.50

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Reservations
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating

Location

4326 W Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

