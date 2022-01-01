Bar Rosa - Tacoma
Bar and Pizza
1202 South 11th St
Location
1202 South 11th St
Tacoma WA
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Rhein Haus & Wally's
Don't miss our famous giant pretzel! Get a growler or beer or sealed cocktail to go too.
Hob Nob - Tacoma
Where breakfast is served all day...
...and Bloody Mary is a food group.
Puget Sound Pizza 7th St
Tacoma's Best Pizza & Karaoke Joint!
Pick-up & Delivery Only
The Matador
Come in The Matador downtown Tacoma, WA. for fresh, gourmet Mexican cuisine, hand-crafted specialty cocktails and +130 varieties of tequila!