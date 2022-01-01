Go
Main picView gallery

Bar Sera - 382 E. Elm St

Open today 11:00 AM - 2:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

382 E. Elm St

Conshohocken, PA 19428

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am

Location

382 E. Elm St, Conshohocken PA 19428

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bar Lucca - 729 East Hector St
orange starNo Reviews
729 East Hector Street Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext
8 Tower Bridge
orange starNo Reviews
161 Washington St Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext
Guppy's Good Times
orange star4.1 • 625
2 Maple Street Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext
Viggiano's BYOB, Conshohocken PA
orange star4.6 • 1,199
16 E 1ST AVE Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext
Daniel's Restaurant + Bar
orange starNo Reviews
16 East First Avenue Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext
Jasper's Backyard
orange starNo Reviews
101 East 7th Avenue Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Conshohocken

Coyote Crossing Restaurant - Coyote Crossing
orange star4.4 • 3,605
800 Spring Mill Ave Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext
Spring Mill Café
orange star4.6 • 2,295
164 Barren Hill Rd Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext
Viggiano's BYOB, Conshohocken PA
orange star4.6 • 1,199
16 E 1ST AVE Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext
BRUNCH
orange star4.6 • 945
521 Fayette St Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext
Guppy's Good Times
orange star4.1 • 625
2 Maple Street Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext
Deli on 4th
orange star4.3 • 400
326 Fayette St Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Conshohocken

Bryn Mawr

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Norristown

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

King Of Prussia

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Wayne

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Devon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Havertown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Bar Sera - 382 E. Elm St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston