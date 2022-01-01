Go
Bar Solita

Bar Solita is a chic + energetic small-plates restaurant focusing on quality ingredients and vacation vibes. The bar boasts international, domestic and unique wines, craft beers & craft cocktails. Good for just a drink and appetizers and great for a date night.
Located in the Art's District near Quirk, Linden Row Inn, the Pulse, November Theater, the National, Maggie Walker Statue, Graduate Hotel.
An RVA Hospitality Restaurant. Locally Owned. Woman Owned.

PIZZA • TAPAS

123 W. Broad Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (728 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Margherita$15.00
garlic + olive oil base, fresh mozzarella, basil + sliced tomato
Caesar Salad$9.00
romaine lettuce with house made herb croutons, parmesan + caesar dressing
Zuchinni Fritters$9.00
crispy breaded zucchini with lemon aioli
Beef Tacos Trio$11.00
grilled beef, onions, cilantro + tomatillo salsa on corn tortillas
Empanadas$10.00
vegetarian (broccoli + ricotta) or carnitas (pulled pork + hot sauce)
Fish Tacos Trio$12.00
fried fish, cabbage slaw, avocado, tomatillo salsa + pico on flour tortillas
Brussels$9.00
fried brussels with roasted red peppers + onions, finished with balsamic + parmesan
Za'atar Spiced Feta$8.00
wood fired marinara + spiced feta with warm pita
Lamb Doubles$14.00
shaved lamb with caramelized onion, cheddar cheese + garlic herb aioli
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
TV
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

123 W. Broad Street

Richmond VA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

