Bar Solita
Bar Solita is a chic + energetic small-plates restaurant focusing on quality ingredients and vacation vibes. The bar boasts international, domestic and unique wines, craft beers & craft cocktails. Good for just a drink and appetizers and great for a date night.
Located in the Art's District near Quirk, Linden Row Inn, the Pulse, November Theater, the National, Maggie Walker Statue, Graduate Hotel.
An RVA Hospitality Restaurant. Locally Owned. Woman Owned.
PIZZA • TAPAS
123 W. Broad Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
123 W. Broad Street
Richmond VA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
