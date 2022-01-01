Go
Toast

Bar Taglio

Kilroy's Pizza Pop-Up @ Bar Taglio! Available for take-out & delivery. For Roman pizza and more, call us at 206.682.7460 - Ciao!

822 1st Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Garlic Breadsticks$5.00
- VEGAN - House-made breadsticks brushed with garlic oil and herbs - served with oil & balsamic.
Want red sauce to dip? Order it in the upgrade section!
Sausage$30.00
Red Sauce, Sliced Garlic, Raab Mix, Sausage, & Parm Gouda
Cheese$27.00
- VEGETARIAN - Red Sauce, Mozzarella, & Parm
Pepperoni$29.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, & Pecorino
DSP Margherita$30.00
- VEGETARIAN - Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Basil, & Parm
Mushroom$32.00
- VEGETARIAN- Ricotta Cream, Mozzarella, Seasonal Mushrooms, Castelvetrano Olives, Pickled Leeks, Rosemary Oil, & Grana
Burrata$30.00
- VEGETARIAN - Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Burrata, Olive Oil, Basil & Parm
DSP Pepperoni$32.00
Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Pepperoni, & Pecorino
Cesare Salad$16.00
Romaine leaves, anchovy dressing, focaccia croutons, pine nuts, parmesan
See full menu

Location

822 1st Avenue

Seattle WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Premier Meat Pies

No reviews yet

We’re bringing Seattle both traditional and innovative pies for lunch, dinner, and dessert. Come by, grab a pint, and head home happy. Premier Meat Pies offers both old and new world meat pie favorites. From the Traditional Scottish Pies to the groundbreaking Hatch Chile & Chicken Pie, we have a flavor for every guest.

Ivar's

No reviews yet

Ivar's Fishbar at Pier 54 in Seattle, WA.

Skalka

No reviews yet

First Georgian fast-casual restaurant in the US.

Ivar's

No reviews yet

Upon entering Ivar’s Acres of Clams you will be immersed in the history and lore of Ivar’s and our flounder Ivar Haglund. Original features of the Pier, which opened in 1901, including exposed fir beams and a refurbished Galbraith-Bacon & Co. sign from the original tenant (some say the Seattle Costco of its time) were restored. With a more airy feel and expansive views, diners enjoy views of the Puget Sound, passing Washington State ferries and fireboats from historic Fire Station #3.
If you prefer al fresco dining, enjoy a stunning, new outside patio deck. Bask in the open-air breeze while taking in the sights and sounds of Elliott Bay, including the tranquil passing of ferries – and the occasional seagull friend.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston