vacilando

Burgers Sandwiches & Spirit Lifters

405 15th Avenue East

Amalfi Saltimbocca$12.50
our spicy traditional Amalfi coast charcuterie sandwich with provolone, soppressata, capicola, mortadella, shredded lettuce, tomato, fresh white onions & giardiniera on a Neapolitan pizza crust loaf
Eggplant Saltimbocca$12.50
our traditional Neapolitan pizza crust loaf stuffed with marinated eggplant slices,
provolone, shredded lettuce, tomato, & fresh white onions
Cheese Burger$13.50
premium Oregon natural beef, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, house pickle & our housemade organic American cheese
Cheese Olive Fritters & Romesco$11.00
with a classic Spanish sauce for dipping {contains almonds}
Almond Blondie$3.50
chewy & crunchy almond & butter bar
Whiskey Snap$13.00
Bourbon Allspice Dram, Lemon, Black Cherry Simple & Soda
Pastrami Reuben$17.00
our premium house-smoked pastrami served on marble rye with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, secret sauce & house pickle
Impossible Burger$16.50
premium plant-based "impossible-it's-not-beef" patty, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, house pickle, & housemade organic American cheese
French Fries$3.00
lightly dusted with herbs - { peanut oil in fryer }
Onion Rings$4.50
with house mojo sauce { peanut oil in fryer }
405 15th Avenue East

Seattle WA

Sunday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
