Bar Vegan

675 Ponce de Leon AVE UNIT N215

Popular Items

White Truffle Shoestring Fries$12.00
House made shoe string fries with black pepper, Parmesan cheese and white truffle infused oil.
Fried Chicken Sliders$16.00
Slutty Vegan "chicken" marinated in our house seasoning and breaded in Japanese breadcrumbs, candied jalepeños, lime cilantro aioli and pepper jack cheese on two pretzel buns toasted to perfection served with a side of house made shoestring fries.
Peach Cobbler$14.00
Shortbread style crust with organic local peaches caramelized with warm spices and organic vegan brown sugar. Topped with a scoop of local oat based, butter pecan ice cream.
Location

ATLANTA GA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

