Go
Toast

Bar Veloce

Come in and enjoy!

146 West Houston Street

No reviews yet

Location

146 West Houston Street

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rubirosa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Berimbau Brazilian Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Il Mulino - New York Downtown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Taco Shop

No reviews yet

We’ve taken a pillar of Mexican street food and elevated it to new gastronomical heights.Experience a taste of Mexico like no other in NYC. Phone (212) 675-1955

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston