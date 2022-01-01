Go
bar Vetti is a laid-back neighborhood Italian spot offering a lively communal space for people to gather and dine. Sharing the revelation of fresh pasta, bar Vetti's menu also offers a seasonally rotating cast of of brick oven pizzas, snacks, and shared plates. The bar turns out a smart selection of classic cocktails and offers a carefully curated wine list along with selections of aperitifs and digestifs.

PIZZA

727 E market st • $$

Avg 4.7 (432 reviews)

Popular Items

Bucatini$30.00
3d Valley Farms beef sugo, parmesan
Caesar Salad$15.00
Choice of HALF/WHOLE ORDER. Roma crunch lettuce, dried apple and anchovy dressing (automatically comes on the side), everything granola, parmesan. ***CONTAINS NUTS***
Orecchiette$30.00
Jakes country sausage ragù, basil, our buttermilk ricotta
Bar Vetti x Old Forester Single Barrel "Snake Farm" Volume 1$150.00
Limit 2 per customer. Comes with a $25 bar Vetti Gift Card for each bottle ordered. This hand picked Single Barrel comes in at 128.2 proof. Notes of cinnamon, cacao, coffee bean, brown sugar, molasses, tobacco, cashews, vanilla, orange, and baking spices.
Please bring your ID to Pick Up.
Rigatoni Cacio e Pepe$27.00
Pecorino, buttermilk whey, lots of spicy black pepper
Fancy Pepperoni Pizza$22.00
12" Pizza Pie with Tomato, Spicy Calabrese Sausage, Mozzarella, pickled fresno peppers & Calabrian chili honey
Meatballs$18.00
Our house-made 3D Farm Meatballs smothered in our famous red sauce, topped with parmesan and parsley. Served with grilled bread.
Spaghetti Pomodoro$27.00
Tomato, garlic, basil olive oil, cherry tomatoes
To-Go Disposable Utensils
Please let us know how many sets of individually plastic wrapped to-go utensils you need by adding that number of to-go sets in with your order. We know a lot of our guests are staying healthy at home and we want to limit our impact as much as possible. Thank you for your support!
Focaccia$8.00
Focaccia served with a mixture of Ciacci Tuscan extra virgin olive oil, San Giacomo Saba, sea salt, and black pepper
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

727 E market st

Louisville KY

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
