Bar Volpe - Boston

Bar Volpe brings the best from the South of Italy to South Boston where wood-fired seafood, handcrafted pastas, classic Italian cocktails, and warm hospitality come together to create an exceptional dining experience. An ode to the pastas, vegetables, wood fired cooking and vibrant flavors of Southern Italy, Bar Volpe celebrates Apulia to Sardinia and is an expression of Chef’s travels through the South of Italy.

170 W Broadway

Tomato Basil Sauce$8.00
Bolognese Sauce$12.00
Amatriciana Sauce$10.00
Ricotta$10.00
Linguine - Fresh Pasta$12.00
Rigatoni - Fresh Pasta$12.00
Bucatini - Fresh Pasta$12.00
Grated Parm$5.00
Focaccia$12.00
Takeout Tuesday Special!$65.00
*for pickup Tuesday, April 26th*
bucatini / bolognese / focaccia / bottle of KA "Forli" wine - feeds 2!

Location

170 W Broadway

Boston MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
