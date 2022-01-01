Go
BAR YOSHI

Bar Yoshi is the transformation of Nantucket’s 25+ year sushi hotspot, Sushi by Yoshi. Located on the waterfront at the historic Old South Wharf, the restaurant offers classic Japanese cuisine including sushi, noodles and dumplings, coupled with raw bar offerings, poke and ceviche, as well creative cocktails, sake, wine and beer.

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

21 OLD SOUTH WHARF • $$

Avg 3.7 (137 reviews)
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

21 OLD SOUTH WHARF

NANTUCKET MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
