BAR YOSHI
Bar Yoshi is the transformation of Nantucket’s 25+ year sushi hotspot, Sushi by Yoshi. Located on the waterfront at the historic Old South Wharf, the restaurant offers classic Japanese cuisine including sushi, noodles and dumplings, coupled with raw bar offerings, poke and ceviche, as well creative cocktails, sake, wine and beer.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
21 OLD SOUTH WHARF • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
21 OLD SOUTH WHARF
NANTUCKET MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
