Baraboo restaurants you'll love

More about Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen
S5718 Sate Rd 136, Baraboo
Popular items
|Wisconsin Cheese Curds
|$12.50
Clock Shadow curds. lightly breaded in house. served with house ranch
|Brussels Chips
|$10.50
Fried crispy seasoned with S & P. garlic. parmesan. served with house made horseradish sauce.
|Lobster Mac and Cheese
|$27.50
Creamy three cheese sauce and macaroni noodles with a bread & bacon crumb top. 5oz lobster tail.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill
Monk's Bar and Grill
33 Hillman Road, Baraboo
Popular items
|Chicken Tender Wrap
|$12.29
Crispy chicken tenders wrapped in a fresh tomato basil tortilla, stuffed with fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing.
|Cheese Curds - Full
|$10.99
A Wisconsin tradition! Delicious white cheddar cheese curds battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.29
Chicken tenders tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato and red onion.
More about Neat-O's Bake Shoppe
Neat-O's Bake Shoppe
420 Oak Street, Baraboo
Popular items
|Valentines Day Hot cocoa bomb
|$8.00
You asked for it and you got it!! Our very own Hot cocoa bombs!!! Sold individually
|Beignets
|$1.50
Our beignets are made from a classic brioche dough, powdered and filled with pastry cream!!
|Paczki
|$1.50
Made from scratch! Choose between Raspberry, Strawberry, Custard, Apple, Lemon and blueberry