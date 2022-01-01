Baraboo restaurants you'll love

Go
Baraboo restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Baraboo

Baraboo's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Scroll right

Must-try Baraboo restaurants

Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen

S5718 Sate Rd 136, Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (190 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wisconsin Cheese Curds$12.50
Clock Shadow curds. lightly breaded in house. served with house ranch
Brussels Chips$10.50
Fried crispy seasoned with S & P. garlic. parmesan. served with house made horseradish sauce.
Lobster Mac and Cheese$27.50
Creamy three cheese sauce and macaroni noodles with a bread & bacon crumb top. 5oz lobster tail.
More about Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen
Monk's Bar and Grill image

 

Monk's Bar and Grill

33 Hillman Road, Baraboo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tender Wrap$12.29
Crispy chicken tenders wrapped in a fresh tomato basil tortilla, stuffed with fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing.
Cheese Curds - Full$10.99
A Wisconsin tradition! Delicious white cheddar cheese curds battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.29
Chicken tenders tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato and red onion.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill
Neat-O's Bake Shoppe image

 

Neat-O's Bake Shoppe

420 Oak Street, Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (270 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Valentines Day Hot cocoa bomb$8.00
You asked for it and you got it!! Our very own Hot cocoa bombs!!! Sold individually
Beignets$1.50
Our beignets are made from a classic brioche dough, powdered and filled with pastry cream!!
Paczki$1.50
Made from scratch! Choose between Raspberry, Strawberry, Custard, Apple, Lemon and blueberry
More about Neat-O's Bake Shoppe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Baraboo

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Nuggets

Map

More near Baraboo to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Sun Prairie

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Middleton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet

Waunakee

No reviews yet

De Forest

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

La Crosse

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston