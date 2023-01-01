Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Baraboo

Baraboo restaurants
Toast

Baraboo restaurants that serve bruschetta

Item pic

 

Monk's Bar and Grill - Lake Delton

33 Hillman Road, Baraboo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken With Bruschetta + Greens$13.49
Grilled chicken atop a bed of greens with red onions, house-made bruschetta, Parmesan cheese, and a drizzle of Balsamic glaze and served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Bruschetta Hummus Plate$7.99
Creamy hummus topped with house-made bruschetta, Parmesan cheese, and balsamic drizzle. Served with cucumbers, Kalamata olives and toasted mini naan breads.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill - Lake Delton
Consumer pic

 

Draft City Taproom & Eatery

602 West Pine Street, Baraboo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fetta Bruschetta$15.00
More about Draft City Taproom & Eatery

Map

