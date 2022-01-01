Chili in Baraboo
Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen
S5718 Sate Rd 136, Baraboo
|Bison Chili-Cup
|$8.00
ground bison. three beans. onions. fire roasted tomatoes. unique spice mix. garnished with cheddar cheese. onion. jalapeno. sour cream.
Monk's Bar and Grill - Lake Delton
33 Hillman Road, Baraboo
|Bowl of Chili
|$6.29
|Sweet Chili Cauliflower Bites - Half
|$7.99
Tender bites of cauliflower tossed in sweet chili sauce, then topped with green onions and black sesame seeds.
|Sweet Chili Cauliflower Bites - Full
|$10.99
|Sweet Chili Cauliflower Bites - Full
|$10.99