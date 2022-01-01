Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Baraboo

Go
Baraboo restaurants
Toast

Baraboo restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen

S5718 Sate Rd 136, Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (190 reviews)
Takeout
Bison Chili-Cup$8.00
ground bison. three beans. onions. fire roasted tomatoes. unique spice mix. garnished with cheddar cheese. onion. jalapeno. sour cream.
More about Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Monk's Bar and Grill - Lake Delton

33 Hillman Road, Baraboo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl of Chili$6.29
Sweet Chili Cauliflower Bites - Half$7.99
Tender bites of cauliflower tossed in sweet chili sauce, then topped with green onions and black sesame seeds.
Sweet Chili Cauliflower Bites - Full$10.99
Tender bites of cauliflower tossed in sweet chili sauce, then topped with green onions and black sesame seeds.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill - Lake Delton

Browse other tasty dishes in Baraboo

Chicken Nuggets

Nachos

Pretzels

Meatloaf

Cheeseburgers

Mac And Cheese

Grilled Chicken

Salmon

Map

More near Baraboo to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (141 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (141 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Sun Prairie

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Middleton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Waunakee

No reviews yet

De Forest

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (141 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1865 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston