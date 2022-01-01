Mac and cheese in Baraboo
Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen
Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen
S5718 Sate Rd 136, Baraboo
|Kids Kraft Mac and Cheese
All kids meals served with FF & gogurt.
|Lobster Mac and Cheese
|$27.50
Creamy three cheese sauce and macaroni noodles with a bread & bacon crumb top. 5oz lobster tail.
Monk's Bar and Grill
Monk's Bar and Grill
33 Hillman Road, Baraboo
|Pesto Chicken Mac & Cheese
|$14.49
Creamy white cheddar macaroni and cheese with pesto and crispy chicken, topped with house-made bruschetta and Parmesan cheese.
|Brisket Mac & Cheese
|$15.49
Tender beef brisket atop rich white cheddar macaroni and cheese, sprinkled with BBQ seasoning and panko breadcrumbs.
|Tot Bacon Mac & Cheese
|$14.49
Creamy white cheddar macaroni and cheese with crispy seasoned tater tots topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, and green onions.