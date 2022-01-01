Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Baraboo

Baraboo restaurants
Baraboo restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen

S5718 Sate Rd 136, Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (190 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Kraft Mac and Cheese
All kids meals served with FF & gogurt.
Lobster Mac and Cheese$27.50
Creamy three cheese sauce and macaroni noodles with a bread & bacon crumb top. 5oz lobster tail.
More about Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen
Monk's Bar and Grill

33 Hillman Road, Baraboo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pesto Chicken Mac & Cheese$14.49
Creamy white cheddar macaroni and cheese with pesto and crispy chicken, topped with house-made bruschetta and Parmesan cheese.
Brisket Mac & Cheese$15.49
Tender beef brisket atop rich white cheddar macaroni and cheese, sprinkled with BBQ seasoning and panko breadcrumbs.
Tot Bacon Mac & Cheese$14.49
Creamy white cheddar macaroni and cheese with crispy seasoned tater tots topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, and green onions.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill

Madison

