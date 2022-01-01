Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Baraboo

Go
Baraboo restaurants
Toast

Baraboo restaurants that serve pies

Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen

S5718 Sate Rd 136, Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (190 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$7.00
More about Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen
Monk's Bar and Grill image

 

Monk's Bar and Grill - Lake Delton

33 Hillman Road, Baraboo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reese's Peanut Butter Pie$6.99
A smooth layer of milk chocolate and peanut butter mousse atop a crunchy cookie crust with a chocolate glaze, peanuts, Reese’s peanut butter cups, whipped cream, and drizzled with chocolate and caramel sauces.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill - Lake Delton

Browse other tasty dishes in Baraboo

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Nuggets

Cheeseburgers

Mac And Cheese

Pretzels

Nachos

Map

More near Baraboo to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Sun Prairie

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Middleton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Waunakee

No reviews yet

De Forest

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (156 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (380 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1817 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (143 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston