Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Baraboo

Go
Baraboo restaurants
Toast

Baraboo restaurants that serve salmon

Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen

S5718 Sate Rd 136, Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (190 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Romaine and Smoked Salmon Salad$14.50
Grilled romaine hearts, house creamy roasted garlic dressing, smoked salmon, sautéed grape tomatoes and red onions, drizzle of balsamic glaze. shaved parmesan
Salmon Bowl$29.50
Blackened salmon. jasmine rice. Grilled Cajun Shrimp. Butter Creole Sauce. Roasted Red Bell Pepper
More about Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Monk's Bar and Grill - Lake Delton

33 Hillman Road, Baraboo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sicilian Salmon Sandwich$14.99
Grilled salmon on a toasted gourmet bun with garlic mayo, lettuce, red onion, housemade bruschetta, a drizzle of balsamic and Parmesan cheese.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill - Lake Delton

Browse other tasty dishes in Baraboo

Nachos

Pies

Chicken Nuggets

Meatloaf

Grilled Chicken

Cheeseburgers

Pretzels

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Baraboo to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (140 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (140 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Sun Prairie

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Middleton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Waunakee

No reviews yet

De Forest

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (140 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (391 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1852 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston