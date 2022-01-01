Go
Barachou West Village

15 8th Avenue

Popular Items

Cream Puff Boxes
Passion Fruit Meringue Tart$39.00
passion fruit curd
italian meringue
passion fruit coulis
yummy!
Pear Almond tart
sweet crust, baked almond cream, pears, silvered almonds
Cream Puff Cake
sweet crust, choice of flavored base, whipped cream, mini filled puffs, toppings
Cream Puff Trays$55.00
Cream puffs on a black tray
Please allow at least 24hours notice for tray of 40 and more.
Raspberry Almond tart
sweet crust, baked almond cream, raspberry coulis, raspberries
Strawberry tart
sweet crust, vanilla cream, strawberries
New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
