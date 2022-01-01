Go
Barano is South Williamsburg’s wood fired seasonal Italian restaurant by Chef Albert DiMeglio. He has taken his experience over the many years of working in Italy, Windows on the World, Le Cirque, Osteria del Circo and last but not least Rubirosa, and put his spin on the classic dishes he grew up on. Our menu is centered around our wood fired oven, pizza, handmade pastas, natural wine and craft cocktails.

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • TAPAS

26 Broadway • $$

Avg 4.6 (7139 reviews)

Popular Items

House Mozzarella$11.00
House made mozzarella, served smoked or salted finished with extra virgin olive oil + sea salt
Garlic Bread$9.00
House made sourdough bread, topped with garlic, basil pesto + parmigiano
Caesar Salad$14.00
Heart of romaine lettuce, Chef Pedro's Caesar dressing (no anchovies), garlic croutons + parmigiano
Maccheroni alla Vodka$23.00
House made maccheroni, vodka sauce, pecorino
Linguine$24.00
House made linguine with manila clams, garlic, parsley, EVOO, white wine + breadcrumbs
Cacio e Pepe Ravioli$22.00
Ravioli filled with ricotta, nutmeg, parmigiano, served caccio e pepe style with black pepper and pecorino
*Ravioli not available Gluten Free. Gluten Free Maccheroni available*
Zeppoli$12.00
Ricotta zeppoli tossed in sugar and served with creme anglaise
Nonna Pie$21.00
Grandma style pie, tomato, roasted garlic, basil + fresh mozzarella
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

26 Broadway

BROOKLYN NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
