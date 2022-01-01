Barano
Barano is South Williamsburg’s wood fired seasonal Italian restaurant by Chef Albert DiMeglio. He has taken his experience over the many years of working in Italy, Windows on the World, Le Cirque, Osteria del Circo and last but not least Rubirosa, and put his spin on the classic dishes he grew up on. Our menu is centered around our wood fired oven, pizza, handmade pastas, natural wine and craft cocktails.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • TAPAS
26 Broadway • $$
Location
26 Broadway
BROOKLYN NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
