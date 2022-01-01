Go
Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna

Barba Yianni brings an unique experience of contemporary Greek and Mediterranean cuisine with a full bar, a multi-level indoor, and outdoor dining area.
Enjoy delicious mouth-watering prime steaks, Greek specialties, fish & seafood, fine wines, drinks, and a great atmosphere!

SEAFOOD

4761 N Lincoln Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (832 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Kebob$17.00
Served with Onions, Peppers & Tomatoes
Avgolemono - Bowl$5.00
Our delicious and traditional egg lemon soup
Chicken Pita Wrap$9.00
Broiled Amish breast, onion, tomato, Tzatziki sauce served with wedge fries
Gyros Sandwich$9.00
Served with wedge fries
Avgolemono - Cup$3.50
Our delicious and traditional egg lemon soup
Gyros Plate$15.00
Served with onions, tomatoes, pita bread & Tzatziki sauce
Hummus$8.00
Chickpeas in Tahini sauce
Chicken Breast Lemonati$17.00
Amish chicken breast sautéed in lemon sauce, dill and other Greek spices! Yum, YUM!
Greek Salad$7.50
Our fresh salads include lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, peppers, cucumbers, & feta cheese
Spanakotiropita$8.00
Three spinach & Feta pies
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

4761 N Lincoln Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 5:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 5:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 5:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 5:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 5:59 am
