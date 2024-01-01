Barbanera Pizza Co.
Open today 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
1873 North Business 287, Decatur TX 76234
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Carniceria Las Delicias #2 - 1100 W Business 380 unit c
No Reviews
1100 W Business 380 unit c Decatur, TX 76234
View restaurant