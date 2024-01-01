Go
Consumer picView gallery

Barbanera Pizza Co.

Open today 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1873 North Business 287

Decatur, TX 76234

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

1873 North Business 287, Decatur TX 76234

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Carniceria Las Delicias #2 - 1100 W Business 380 unit c
orange starNo Reviews
1100 W Business 380 unit c Decatur, TX 76234
View restaurantnext
Over The Top - 7629 FM 51
orange starNo Reviews
7629 FM 51 Decatur, TX 76234
View restaurantnext
Xotic Ice - 310 FM 718
orange starNo Reviews
310 Fm 718 Newark, TX 76071
View restaurantnext
Senshi Grill & Sushi
orange starNo Reviews
101 East 1st St Springtown, TX 76082
View restaurantnext
Smoke & Fire
orange starNo Reviews
115 West Lake Street Krum, TX 76249
View restaurantnext
Lonesome Spur/Mule Barn
orange starNo Reviews
218 Farm to Market Road 156 Justin, TX 76247
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Decatur

Argyle

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Denton

Avg 4.6 (52 restaurants)

Keller

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Flower Mound

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Southlake

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

North Richland Hills

No reviews yet

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Fort Worth

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Barbanera Pizza Co.

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston