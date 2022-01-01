Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Barbarossa Coffee
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
22 Reviews
$$
9222 louetta rd street number 106
Spring, TX 77379
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Location
9222 louetta rd street number 106, Spring TX 77379
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Lucky Dog Sports Bar and Grill
A unique dog friendly spot with outdoor patio and comfortable setting in Spring, TX (Vintage Area) where you can catch any sporting event while enjoying great food and drinks
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0094
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Vina Deli
Come in and enjoy!
Grab N Go Tacos
Rockin Street Tacos Made & Fast!