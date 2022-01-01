Go
Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant

Restaurant and food trucks that specialize in Wild game and seafood cuisine with a mexican twist!

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4499 W 38th Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (363 reviews)

Popular Items

Piggy Fries$13.99
Chipotle Aioli$1.00
6 Taco Platter$23.00
Brussel Sprouts$8.99
The Alamo$15.99
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Ranch$1.00
Chicken Tinga$4.00
Blackened Tuna Sandwich$15.99
Deervastator$16.99
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4499 W 38th Ave

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
