Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant
Restaurant and food trucks that specialize in Wild game and seafood cuisine with a mexican twist!
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
4499 W 38th Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4499 W 38th Ave
Denver CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Enigma Bazaar
Art, music, theatre, magic and mysticism.
Cocktails and small bites.
Enigma Bazaar Bar & Arts Venue opening soon in Denver.
Post Oak BBQ
Come in and enjoy the best Texas barbecue in Colorado!
The Way Back
Come in and enjoy!
FlyteCo Brewing
Unique aviation themed brewery serving a wide variety of beer styles in a one of a kind taproom. Stop by today and let your adventure take Flyte!