Go
Toast
  • /
  • Denver
  • /
  • Barbed Wire Reef @ Edgewater Public Market

Barbed Wire Reef @ Edgewater Public Market

Restaurants and Food trucks that specialize in wild game and seafood gourmet burgers, sandwiches and brats with a Mexican influence.

5505 W 20th Ave Suite 122

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Deervastator$14.00
The Classic cheeseburger$12.00
Piggy Fries$13.00
See full menu

Location

5505 W 20th Ave Suite 122

Edgewater CO

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lucky Bird

No reviews yet

Lucky Bird specializes in hand breaded chicken tenders, fried chicken sandwiches, salads, and sweet potato waffle fries.

Edgewater Beer Garden

No reviews yet

Slideshow

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Konjo Ethiopian

No reviews yet

Good food cooked from the heart. We provide healthy, fast and delicious Ethiopian cuisine in a clean, friendly and convenient dining environment.
Our goal is to make raving fans of our guests, partners and communities by giving people the same love, individual care that our mothers give us.
Authentic. Healthy. Savory.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston