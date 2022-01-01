Go
Wild Taco - Governors Park

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

215 East 7th Avenue

Denver, CO 80203

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Delivery

Popular Items

Carnitas$4.50
pork, pickled red onion, cilantro
Buffalo$5.75
skirt steak, chimichurri, queso chihuahua, tamari-lime onion, avocado, cilantro
SD Guac$4.00
Three Salsas$7.00
Fire Roasted Tomato | Tomatillo-Avocado | Pineapple-Habanero | Chile de Arbol
Shrimp Po-Boy$6.25
masa fried shrimp, cajun remoulade, lettuce, pico de gallo
Pork Pastor$4.75
pineapple, cilantro, pickled red onion
Nopal$4.50
grilled cactus, corn, red bell pepper, avocado, black beans, tomatillo-avocado salsa, cilantro
JalaPina Marg$12.00
Exotico Blanco, Don Q Coconut Rum, Pineapple, Jalapeno
Queso Fundido$11.00
Choice of Rajas, Chorizo, or plain, served with chips or corn tortilla
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

215 East 7th Avenue, Denver CO 80203

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver

No reviews yet

We’re a passionate group of winemakers and restaurateurs. In 2015 we embarked on an endeavor to bring an exceptional & innovative wine experience to the Front Range. As a négociant winery we began working with winemakers and growers from prominent regions around the country - sourcing grapes, juice, and finished wine to make our brand of Carboy wine. As we’ve grown so has our commitment to Colorado viticulture. Three locations later, we're now embarking on a greater mission; to elevate Colorado wine to the next level and grow the amazing wine industry in the Centennial State. Working hand-in-hand with our grower partners in the Grand Valley, our harvests continue to grow and showcase the immense possibilities in Colorado winemaking.

Govs Park

No reviews yet

We’ve brought our modern twist on “comida de la calle”—Mexican street food—to a sit-down restaurant with an expanded menu and a selection of quality, small-batch tequila and whiskey as well as award-winning cocktails and desserts. We still believe in using local products while staying true to authentic regional recipes—we specialize in making the absolute best street tacos anywhere.

Luca

No reviews yet

A neighborhood gem serving rustic, wood-fired Italian dishes. Handmade pastas, hand tossed pizzas, house made cheese and house cured salumi are among the nods to Chef Frank Bonanno's Sicilian roots.

12 Spirits Tavern

No reviews yet

12 Spirits Tavern is located in the basement of the Patterson Inn, a quiet destination is a Historic Property in Capitol Hill. This tavern is a reservation only and is open daily from 4pm - 9pm.

Pickup

Delivery

Wild Taco - Governors Park

No Reviews

Pickup

Delivery

