Barbeque Exchange

Virginia Style BBQ Menu

102 Martinsburg Ave

Popular Items

Pint (16 oz side)$6.00
If you order 2 of this size of the same side, we will pack in a quart container
Pulled Pork$8.00
Sauce Included: 2 oz with 1/2 pound, 4 oz with pound
Pork Family Dinner$28.00
All family dinners come with 3 pint sides, 4 pumpkin muffins and 4 cornbread or rolls, as well as your choice of 2 4-oz sauce cups. Fried items cannot be sides on teh family meal. Please order those items separately.
Small Side (5 oz side)$2.00
Pumpkin Muffin
Select 1, half dozen or dozen
Hushpuppies$2.50
Pulled Pork Platter$12.00
Each platter comes with two small sides, choice of bread and one 2 oz sauce.
Large (8 oz side)$4.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich$7.00
Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork on a Housemade roll with homestyle cole slaw and house pickles on the side
Cornbread
Select 1, half dozen or dozen
102 Martinsburg Ave

Gordonsville VA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
