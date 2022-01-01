Go
Barber's Crossing North

Popular Items

Sauteed Mussels$10.99
sauteed in garlic & white wine
BONELESS BUFFALO Tenders HOT$10.99
Fresh Chicken Tenderloins Hand breaded and sauced served w/ carrots, celery & blue cheese
Old Fashioned Turkey Dinner$13.99
thick slices of moist turkey breast over herbed bread stuffing, topped with traditional gravy and served with mashed potatoes, vegetable of the day and cranberry sauce
Pasta & Meatballs$13.99
Homemade Meatballs served w/ our house marinara sauce, served w/ garlic toast
Mac & Cheese$10.99
Traditional with cheese or upgrade if you like
Bacon Burger$11.99
topped w/ bacon & cheese
New York Center Cut Sirloin$23.99
12 oz. Grade A USDA N.Y. Sirloin topped with three fried onion rings
Fried Cheesecake$5.99
Piece of Garlic Toast$0.75
Location

175 Leominster Road

Sterling MA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants

Sauce Food Truck

We believe good food starts with great ingredients. We believe serving great food is a labor of love; an expression to be shared with family and friends. With this belief, passion, and determination, Sauce embarks on a mission to cater to the local community with scrumptious meals, great service, and one-of-a-kind Sauces.

Sandee's Restaurant

Sandee's Restaurant is a mom & pop establishment that takes pride in every dish we put out.

Paisanos Pizza Leominster

Come in and enjoy!!

Classic's Pub

Come in and enjoy!

