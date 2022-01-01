Go
Barbers Crossing Roadhouse Rest.

Come in and enjoy!

861 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Prime Rib Sandwich$15.99
served on garlic toast w/ mozzerella cheese
Fried Jumbo Shrimp Platter$17.99
Baked Scallops$16.99
w/ Ritz Cracker topping
Chicken Parmigiana$16.99
Calamari - Plain$10.99
(w/ sauteed jalapeno, banana peppers, olives & tomatoes +1.00)
12 Ounce Prime Rib$23.99
Baked Seafood Trio$16.99
w/ haddock, shrimp & scallops topped w/ Ritz Cracker breading
Fish & Chips$16.99
hand breaded served w/ french fries & coleslaw
Side Fries$$3.50
See full menu

Location

Leicester MA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
