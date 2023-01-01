Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Barberton

Casa Del Mar image

 

Casa Del Mar - Norton

3725 Cleveland Massillon Rd, Norton

TakeoutFast Pay
#31 Steak Fajita Taco Salad$11.99
#31 Chicken Fajita Taco Salad$11.99
#15 Taco Salad$8.50
Consumer pic

 

Fa Rays Family Restaurant -

1115 Wooster Road North, Barberton

TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$10.99
Choice of beef or chicken with our fresh salsa and taco seasoning on top of a bed of lettuce and nacho chips, topped with Cheddar Jack cheese, tomato and black olives. Consuming raw or undercooked food may increase the risk of foodborne illness
