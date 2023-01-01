Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Barberton

Go
Barberton restaurants
Toast

Barberton restaurants that serve waffles

Consumer pic

 

Pops Chicken & Waffles- 2 - 1494 W Waterloo Rd

1494 Waterloo Rd, Barberton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken & Waffles (Savory 3 wings & 1 waffle) meal$13.99
3 pieces of crispy fried whole chicken wings with our famous pops-style waffles and our delusion syrup
More about Pops Chicken & Waffles- 2 - 1494 W Waterloo Rd
Item pic

 

Fa Rays Family Restaurant -

1115 Wooster Road North, Barberton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Half Waffle with one egg and 2 strips bacon or links
Chicken & Waffle$11.99
Freshly made Belgian waffle with our hand-breaded chicken tenders topped with a spicy honey maple syrup
Strawberry Banana Waffle$9.99
More about Fa Rays Family Restaurant -

Browse other tasty dishes in Barberton

Crispy Chicken

Map

More near Barberton to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Medina

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Massillon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Wadsworth

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (379 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (285 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (715 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (364 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (485 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (297 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1198 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston