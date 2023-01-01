Waffles in Barberton
Barberton restaurants that serve waffles
More about Pops Chicken & Waffles- 2 - 1494 W Waterloo Rd
Pops Chicken & Waffles- 2 - 1494 W Waterloo Rd
1494 Waterloo Rd, Barberton
|Crispy Chicken & Waffles (Savory 3 wings & 1 waffle) meal
|$13.99
3 pieces of crispy fried whole chicken wings with our famous pops-style waffles and our delusion syrup
More about Fa Rays Family Restaurant -
Fa Rays Family Restaurant -
1115 Wooster Road North, Barberton
|Half Waffle with one egg and 2 strips bacon or links
|Chicken & Waffle
|$11.99
Freshly made Belgian waffle with our hand-breaded chicken tenders topped with a spicy honey maple syrup
|Strawberry Banana Waffle
|$9.99