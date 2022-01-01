Go
Barbi-Q's

157 C S Floyd Rd

Popular Items

Regular - Philly Steak$7.95
Tender Filet Mignon topped with Sautéed Peppers and Onions with Melted Provolone Cheese, served on a Toasted Roll
2 Pancakes$4.25
Large - Philly Steak$12.95
Tender Filet Mignon topped with Sautéed Peppers and Onions with Melted Provolone Cheese, served on a Toasted Sub Roll or Wrap
Salt Potatoes - Side$3.50
Regular BBQ Pork Sandwich$4.95
Mountain Dew Can$1.00
Regular - BLT$5.95
Bacon piled high, Crisp Lettuce, Juicy Tomato, topped with Mayo. Served on Texas Toast.
Lays Chips$0.85
Cole Slaw$2.95
1/4 Pound Burger with Cheese$5.50
Hand Pressed Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion topped with Mayo and Ketchup. Served on a Toasted Roll
Location

Loganville GA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
