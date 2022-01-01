Barbounia
A MEDITERRANEAN AFFAIR
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
250 Park Ave S • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
250 Park Ave S
New York NY
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 1:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Izakaya Nomad
Come in and enjoy!
Brother Jimmy's BBQ
COME IN AND ENJOY
GupShup
Dramatic modern Indian hangout serving craft cocktails and Bombay food in a bi-level uber chic setting.
Dos Toros
New Kids on the Guac!