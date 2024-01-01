Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Barboursville restaurants you'll love

Barboursville restaurants
  • Barboursville

Must-try Barboursville restaurants

Fiorano - 5924 Seminole Trail Suite #101

5924 Seminole Trail Suite #101, Barboursville

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BUTTER CHICKEN$25.00
chicken breast, butter & tomato cream sauce, almond, cilantro, basmati rice, naan.
SAMOSA$12.00
Deep fried filo samosas stuffed with potato, onion, peas, jalapeno, chives, served with house chutney.
GNOCCHI$21.00
gnocchi, vodka sauce, red onion, mushroom, red & yellow peppers, asparagus, sun-dried tomato.
More about Fiorano - 5924 Seminole Trail Suite #101
Fabio's NY Pizza & Cucina Italiana

6420 Seminole Park Plaza Box 8, Barboursville

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BREADED MUSHROOMS$5.95
Crispy breaded mushrooms served with tomato sauce to dip.
XL) CHEESE$13.95
12 Slices. Fresh dough made daily with phillsbury flour and extra virgin olive oil. Hand tossed, round & thin.
HOUSE SAMPLER$10.95
Mozzarella sticks, onion rings, chicken tenders, and jalapeno ravioli over a bed of french-fries with ranch and tomato sauce on the side.
More about Fabio's NY Pizza & Cucina Italiana
Virginia Foothills Distillery & Co. - 5361 Spotswood Trail

5361 Spotswood Trail, Barboursville

TakeoutFast Pay
More about Virginia Foothills Distillery & Co. - 5361 Spotswood Trail

