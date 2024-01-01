Barboursville restaurants you'll love
Must-try Barboursville restaurants
More about Fiorano - 5924 Seminole Trail Suite #101
Fiorano - 5924 Seminole Trail Suite #101
5924 Seminole Trail Suite #101, Barboursville
|Popular items
|BUTTER CHICKEN
|$25.00
chicken breast, butter & tomato cream sauce, almond, cilantro, basmati rice, naan.
|SAMOSA
|$12.00
Deep fried filo samosas stuffed with potato, onion, peas, jalapeno, chives, served with house chutney.
|GNOCCHI
|$21.00
gnocchi, vodka sauce, red onion, mushroom, red & yellow peppers, asparagus, sun-dried tomato.
More about Fabio's NY Pizza & Cucina Italiana
Fabio's NY Pizza & Cucina Italiana
6420 Seminole Park Plaza Box 8, Barboursville
|Popular items
|BREADED MUSHROOMS
|$5.95
Crispy breaded mushrooms served with tomato sauce to dip.
|XL) CHEESE
|$13.95
12 Slices. Fresh dough made daily with phillsbury flour and extra virgin olive oil. Hand tossed, round & thin.
|HOUSE SAMPLER
|$10.95
Mozzarella sticks, onion rings, chicken tenders, and jalapeno ravioli over a bed of french-fries with ranch and tomato sauce on the side.