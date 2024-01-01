Chicken salad in Barboursville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fiorano - 5924 Seminole Trail Suite #101

5924 Seminole Trail Suite #101, Barboursville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$15.00
grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan, house croutons, Tuscan Caesar dressing.
More about Fiorano - 5924 Seminole Trail Suite #101
Consumer pic

 

Fabio's NY Pizza & Cucina Italiana

6420 Seminole Park Plaza Box 8, Barboursville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$11.95
Our house garden salad topped with grilled, marinated chicken, shredded mozzarella cheese, and your choice of dressing.
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$11.95
Our house garden salad topped with crispy-fried chicken, shredded mozzarella cheese, and your choice of dressing.
More about Fabio's NY Pizza & Cucina Italiana

