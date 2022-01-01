Cheeseburgers in Barboursville
Barboursville restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about Fratelli's Italian
Fratelli's Italian
6007 US ROUTE 60 suite 312, Barboursville
|Classic Cheeseburger ⭐️
|$11.99
A certified 100% USDA Choice Angus Beef half-pound steakburger topped with lettuce, Roma tomatoes, red onion, mayo, and American cheese on a toasted brioche bun. Served with French fries and a pickle spear.
More about Dog Haus Biergarten
Dog Haus Biergarten
6310 US Rt 60, Barboursville
|CHEESEBURGER
|$9.49
white american cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, secret sauce
|CHEESEBURGER SLIDER
|$2.49
mayo, white american cheese, caramelized onions; served on a kIng's hawaiian roll