White Horse Tavern

The White Horse Tavern is the second oldest continuously run tavern in New York City. Originally a longshoreman’s bar serving the men working the piers lining the Hudson river “The Horse” became popular with writers and artists in the early 1950’s. The most renowned being Dylan Thomas who found the tavern reminiscent of his favorite haunts in his home country of Wales. Kerouac and the Beat poets along with many other literary giants soon followed along with some of the most influential people in jazz and the newly burgeoning folk and rock music scene. The bar retains much of its original wood work and tin ceiling and is a landmarked site. We hope you enjoy your time here!

