Go
Toast

BARCA Pier & Wine Bar

Come in and enjoy!!

TAPAS

2 Pioneer Way • $$$

Avg 4.3 (399 reviews)

Popular Items

Tzatziki$10.00
Labneh, greek yogurt, cucumbers, dill, garlic, warm bread drizzles with gremolata oil. Vegetarian
Patatas Bravas$10.00
Crispy potatoes, mojo rojo sauce, lemon-garlic aioli. Vegetarian
Gambas Al Ajillo$13.00
Jumbo shrimp, garlic, shallots, aleppo chile, sherry, olive oil, butter, dill. Gluten Free
Jamon Serrano Croquettes$10.00
Manchego, aleppo-orange honey
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering

Location

2 Pioneer Way

Alexandria VA

Sunday12:00 am - 1:00 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 1:00 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

ARP Gift Cards

No reviews yet

Enjoy!

Theismann's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Celebrating the professional football career of Joe Theismann and the American traditions surrounding professional sports, Joe Theismann’s Restaurant presents a menu of upscale bar and pub fare, plus a full bar featuring beer, wine and craft cocktails. Open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.

Touchdown Wings & Burgers

No reviews yet

Enjoy!

Theismann's Wine Collection

No reviews yet

A real peach of a cocktail class!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston