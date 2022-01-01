Go
Barcadia New Orleans

Our waitstaff is as friendly as pecan-pie, and check out our face-melting, award-winning gourmet burgers, along with tasty apps, salad, and sandwiches. The only thing missing is a nap-time towel … because you may not want to leave this place.

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

601 Tchoupitoulas St • $$

Avg 3.3 (586 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sammie$14.95
House seasoned buttermilk chicken breast topped with homemade jalapeno ranch slaw and pickle slices
Buffalo Fried Chicken Sammie$14.95
House-made Fried Chicken breast tossed in our Buffalo Sauce and served on a brioche bun with pickles
Broccoli & Avacado Power Bowl$10.99
Sautéed spicy broccoli medley, cauliflower rice, garbanzo beans, fresh avocado
BBQ Pork Nachos$15.95
Slow cooked Pulled pork, tortilla chips, Queso, bbq sauce, pico de gallo and sour cream
Bourbon Glaze Burger$16.95
House bourbon sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, grilled bourbon onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles
Ceasar Salad$7.95
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing
O.G. Burger$13.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles
Boneless Wings$16.95
Our wings come fried as a 10-count bone-in or a half pound of boneless chicken tossed in our house made sauces with choice of ranch or blue cheese
Western Burger$16.95
House burger dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, applewood smoked bacon and cheddar cheese topped with Wisconsin cheese curds and our signature chipotle BBQ sauce
Bone-in Wings$16.95
Our wings come fried as a 10-count bone-in or a half pound of boneless chicken tossed in our house made sauces with choice of ranch or blue cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
QR Codes
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

601 Tchoupitoulas St

New Orleans LA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

